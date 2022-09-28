Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS EYLD opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

