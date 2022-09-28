Western Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BOND opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

