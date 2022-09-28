Western Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

