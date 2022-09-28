Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,353 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 127.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 252,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

