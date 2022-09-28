Wedbush Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

