Wealthpoint LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 15.1% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.68 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

