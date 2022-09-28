Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UNH stock opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

