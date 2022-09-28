Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

