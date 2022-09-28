Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $475.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.06 and a 200 day moving average of $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

