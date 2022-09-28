Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $32.43 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

