W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

