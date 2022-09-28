VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 456,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 405,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CFO opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

