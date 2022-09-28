Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

