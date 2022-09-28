Veriti Management LLC Has $740,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

