Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

