Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

