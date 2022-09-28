Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12.

