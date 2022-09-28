Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $165.06 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

