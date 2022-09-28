Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

