VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

