Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

