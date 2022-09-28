Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

