The Allstate Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
