Tfo Tdc LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

