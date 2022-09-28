Tfo Tdc LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5,042.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

