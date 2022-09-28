TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

