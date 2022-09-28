Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

