Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.