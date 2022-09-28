Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

