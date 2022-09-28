Suncoast Equity Management Has $38.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

