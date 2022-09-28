StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of TGS opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

