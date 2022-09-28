StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.