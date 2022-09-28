StockNews.com Downgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $163.07 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.