StockNews.com Downgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $163.07 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

