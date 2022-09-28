StockNews.com Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Hold

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AIR stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

