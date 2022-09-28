Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

