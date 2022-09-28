SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.81).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 199.05 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.90. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.95 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

