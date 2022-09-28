Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

