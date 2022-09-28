South Shore Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

