Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

SKE stock opened at C$5.74 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$17.11. The stock has a market cap of C$433.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.19).

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

