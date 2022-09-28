Signify Wealth Invests $9.09 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 118,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

