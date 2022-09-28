Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Decreases By 54.7%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COLI stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Colicity has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Colicity by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 880,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,520 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Colicity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Colicity by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

