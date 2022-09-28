Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Increases By 93.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.6 %

CHSCN stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. CHS has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at CHS

About CHS

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

