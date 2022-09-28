Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.27).

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 31.35 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 267.99 ($3.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.69.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

