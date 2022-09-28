Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 276,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,059,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 660,421 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.