Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 7.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Scholastic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

