Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 122,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

COP stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

