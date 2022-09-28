Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 20,301 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

