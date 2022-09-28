Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

