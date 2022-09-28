Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

