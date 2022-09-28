Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

